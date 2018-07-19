हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena to back Modi govt in tomorrow's no-trust vote

 "We will support the BJP. A formal announcement may be made by this evening," the source told PTI in Mumbai on Thursday.

Shiv Sena to back Modi govt in tomorrow&#039;s no-trust vote

Mumbai: Shiv Sena will vote in favour of the BJP-led government during the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday, a source close to party chief Uddhav Thackeray said. "We will support the BJP. A formal announcement may be made by this evening," the source told PTI in Mumbai on Thursday.

The motion will be the first since the BJP-led NDA government came to power four years ago. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's decision to accept the motion moved by former BJP ally TDP and others came on the first day of the Monsoon session.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the support of other parties for the motion, citing the NDA government's "non-fulfilment of the promise" to grant special status to his state.

Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said his party will disclose its stand on the floor of the House. "A decision has been taken. We will let it be known inside the House," he said. 

Tags:
Shiv SenaBJPUddhav ThackerayAmit ShahNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close