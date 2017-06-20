Shiv Sena to back NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in presidential election

Mumbai: After initial flip flops, BJP's oldest ally Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that it will support NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election.

The announcement in this regard was made by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"We fully support Kovind. He has a nice personality. He has done a lot of good work," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena had earlier refrained from spelling out its stand on supporting Kovind for president.

Thackeray had said that his party will not back Kovind if his candidature is aimed at garnering Dalit votes.

"If the name of Kovind is being put forward with a view to garner Dalit votes then the Sena is not interested. Sena has never indulged in the politics of hiding behind someone. We shall decide on whether or not to support the candidature of Kovind tomorrow (Tuesday)," Thackeray had said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had announced Kovind's name as its Presidential candidate on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in a tweet, mentioned that Kovind will make for an "exceptional President".