Shivpal Yadav likely to follow in Nitish Kumar's footsteps, may join BJP

Patna: Days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the 'Mahagathbandhan' and joined hands with NDA to form a new government in Bihar, sulking Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.

If reports of leading portal India Today are to be believed, Yadav has two options, one is to join Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and become part of NDA and the other alternative is to form a new party of his own and set an alliance with the NDA. Yadav is reportedly in talks with some of the JD(U) leaders.

As per the reports, the SP leader is also discussing his options with party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. The duo had also met yesterday in the national capital and discussed both the options.

Earlier, three Samajwadi Party MLCs Yashwant Singh, Bukkal Nawab and Madhukar Jaitley have resigned from the party and heaped praise on PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath which led to the speculation that they main join BJP.

"I am feeling very suffocated since last one-year. It is clear that when he (Akhilesh) is not with his own father then how can he be with the people," Nawab had told ANI after putting in his papers. He had also expressed his willingness to join the BJP. The Rashtriya Shia Samaj founder had also hinted that some people may resign from the SP soon.

Reacting to the political development, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the resignations saying,"BJP is indulging in political corruption from Bihar to UP. People are watching everything."