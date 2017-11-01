Shivraj on Vyapam: Clean chit for the clean person

BHOPAL: Rejoicing Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) clean chit in Vyapam scam probe, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that truth has prevailed finally.

"I was clean so a clean chit to me was obvious," Chouhan told reporters here.

His reaction comes a day after CBI filed chargesheet in Vyapam scam and gave a clean chit to the BJP leader. The agency has said that there is no mention of 'CM' in hard disc seized. It also filed chargesheet against 490 accused in the scam.

Without naming senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Chouhan said, "People working in public life should not level false allegations against an opponent just for the sake of defaming. The opposition has a right to level allegations but those allegations must be based on facts."

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had earlier alleged that the hard disk, containing data on Vyapam seized by Indore police, has been tampered. He further alleged that Chouhan's name appears 48 times on it.

In 2015, Singh moved to the Supreme Court seeking forensic investigation of documents, including the hard disk recovered from the Vyapam office.

Refuting all statements, CBI said that there is no basis in the allegations made Singh.

Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal or Vyapam scam revolved around the admission and recruitment in Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

The scam involved several politicians, senior officials, and businessmen. The examinations were taken by around 3.2 million students.

Vyapam scam is also known for the deaths. A number of people connected to the scam, died mysteriously during the course of the investigation.

With ANI inputs