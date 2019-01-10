हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Dr Raman Singh and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje have been appointed as national vice presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje appointed as BJP national vice presidents

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Dr Raman Singh and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje have been appointed as national vice presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

