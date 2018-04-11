Shocker: BJP MLA defends Sengar, says not possible to rape mother of three

New Delhi: The Unnao gangrape case has put BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in the line of fire after the survivor accused him as being one of the culprits. Support for the politician came in the most shocking manner on Wednesday when another BJP MLA said that it was not possible to rape a mother of three.

Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bairia in Uttar Pradesh, categorically termed charges of rape against Sengar as a conspiracy. "I am speaking from a psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "This is a conspiracy against him (Sengar)."

The shocking statement comes just days after the survivor tried to immolate herself in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. She has repeatedly said that Sengar is one of the culprits but no FIR has been filed against him. Instead, the police arrested the woman's father of the survivor on a complaint made by another woman. He later died in police custody with a post-mortem report blaming internal injuries.

Singh maintained his defence of Sengar and said while the father may have been beaten but rape charges against his fellow MLA was false. "Yes, maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge," he said.

Sengar himself has denied rape charges made against him and told Zee News on Tuesday that the charges against him are false. While his brother - Atul - has been taken into custody in connection with the case, there has been no action against Sengar yet. On Wednesday morning, there was another twist when Zee News accessed a copy of the first complaint made by the survivor on June 22 of 2017 which showed that Sengar's name did not figure in it. Instead, his name featured in the case for the first time in a complaint filed by the survivor's mother on February 12 of this year.

Nonetheless, pressure has been mounting on Adityanath government to take action against Sengar. The CM has already constituted an SIT to look into the matter and its first report is expected shortly.