Shocker: Man dies on bus, conductor leaves body on the side of the highway

In a shocking incident from Tamil Nadu, a passenger of an intercity bus was left on the highway in the middle of nowhere after the person he was travelling with died during the journey.

The man, whose name is not known, sat on the pavement on the side of the highway near the town of Krishnagiri, with his companion's body next to him. "When they found out that he had died, they just dropped us off at the side of the road and carried on," he said.

"I am just waiting here. If an ambulance passes by, I will try and take his body on it. I don't think another bus will take us," he added.

The two men were construction labourers who were working in Bengaluru and were presumably returning home. They had boarded the state roadways bus from Bengaluru to Tiruvannamalai, in northeastern Tamil Nadu.

"We paid 150 rupees as the fare. When I asked the conductor for the money when he was offloading us, he refused and the bus left," the man added.