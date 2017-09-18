Shocking: 70-year-old mother accuses 45-year-old son of raping her for two years

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman has accused her 45-year-old son of raping her under the influence of liquor for the last two years.

As per the reports of PTI, the elderly woman who resides at a village in Batala, Punjab lodged a complaint with the police on Friday.

The woman informed officials that she has four sons and three daughters and she had been living with her bachelor son while her other children were married and lived separately.

Talking to PTI, the officials said that the victim remained silent out of fear that the crime would bring a bad name to the family.

However, when she narrated the horrific incident to one of her daughters, her family decided to inform it to the police. "On the basis of her complaint, a case of rape was registered against the accused, who was absconding", the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)