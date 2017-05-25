Shocking and horrific: Mumbai cop's wife's murder cracked; SON confesses to killing his mother

Mumbai: It's as shocking and horrific as it can get.

The wife of a Mumbai police inspector, who was found dead at their Vakola residence in suburban Santa Cruz, was killed by her son and has reportedly confessed to his crime.

As per media reports, the killer, who is 21 years old, was arrested in Jodhpur.

Mumbai Police had given the lead to Jodhpur police that the boy will be landing in Jodhpur.

The victim, identified as Deepali Ganore was found dead in Prabhat Colony.

She is the wife of police inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore, who was part of the team which probed the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, which has now been transferred to the CBI.

The 42-year-old cop is attached with Khar police station.

According to police, when Ganore returned home on Tuesday night after finishing his duty and found the doors of his apartment locked from inside.

He tried to call his wife but her cell phone was switched off.

Later, he opened the flat himself from outside and found Deepali lying in a pool of blood, police had said.

He had also found a message written on the floor using victim's blood saying - “Tired of her. Catch me and hang me”.

(With PTI inputs)