हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mathura

Shocking: Dalit man set ablaze in Mathura for not sharing 'gutkha'

Pardesi suffered 20% burns after two men poured kerosene on him and fled the scene. 

Shocking: Dalit man set ablaze in Mathura for not sharing &#039;gutkha&#039;
Representational image

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old Dalit man was allegedly set on fire by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Friday after he refused to share a packet of 'gutkha'.

Pardesi, the victim, had a verbal spat with the two accused Rahul and Raju Thakur over sharing 'gutkha'. 

The two accused allegedly assaulted the victim first. They then poured kerosene and set him on fire in Satoha village on Friday night, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Singh Chauhan.

People rushed towards him and doused the fire. According to reports, Pardesi received 20 percent burns and has been hospitalised. He is out of danger, Chauhan said.

Search is on for the two accused, who are absconding, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
MathuraDalit killeddalit killed in UPdalit killed in MathuraDalit killed in

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close