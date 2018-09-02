हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Road accident

Shocking escape: Man on bike flips 360 after head-on collision, walks away unharmed

The video serves as a reminder that wearing helmets and following traffic rules are absolute musts.

Shocking escape: Man on bike flips 360 after head-on collision, walks away unharmed

In a miraculous escape, a man on a two-wheeler collided straight with a mini truck coming from the opposite direction and flipped 360 degrees before getting up and walking away.

The incident took place in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district when the two-wheeler hit the mini-truck head-on. While it is not clear if the road was a one-way or if either of the two were in the wrong lane, the man on the bike was thrown in the air and collapsed on the ground flat. He however got up immediately and with the help of people who had gathered around him, managed to pick up his fallen bike.

 

 

The man was indeed fortunate to have not landed on his head - especially because he was not wearing a helmet. Traffic departments around the country have repeatedly urged people at large to always wear safety helmets and obey rules on road. While the above incident may have only led to scrapes and minor road rash, it could have had a far more unfortunate ending and serves as a reminder to always adhere to traffic rules.

Tags:
Road accidentHelmettraffic police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close