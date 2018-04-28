हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP road accident

Shocking photo: Mini van rams into stationary truck, nine dead

Overspeeding and/or callous driving are being seen as possible reasons for the unfortunate accident.

Shocking photo: Mini van rams into stationary truck, nine dead
ANI Photo

New Delhi: A minivan carrying 17 passengers rammed into a stationary truck parked on the side of a road in UP's Lakhimpuri Kheri district - killing nine.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when the minivan - reportedly travelling between Shahjahanpur and Sitapur - crashed into a truck parked on the side of the national highway. At least nine people were killed in the accident while all other passengers have received serious injuries. They have been taken to a local hospital. Initial investigations have revealed that the driver - 25-year-old Anup Awasthi - may have taken his eyes off the road and therefore, not seen the truck parked on the side. He is among those dead.

Overspeeding could also have been one of the reasons.

According to reports in the local media, family members of the dead and the injured rushed to the spot once news of the accident spread. Many have since moved to the local hospital in Shahjahanpur.

The local police has said that identity of those killed are being ascertained.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
UP road accidentNational highway accidentRoad accidents
Next
Story

Goa board GBSHSE class 12th results 2018 to be announced soon, check gbshse.gov.in

Must Watch