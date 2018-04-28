Shocking photo: Mini van rams into stationary truck, nine dead

New Delhi: A minivan carrying 17 passengers rammed into a stationary truck parked on the side of a road in UP's Lakhimpuri Kheri district - killing nine.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when the minivan - reportedly travelling between Shahjahanpur and Sitapur - crashed into a truck parked on the side of the national highway. At least nine people were killed in the accident while all other passengers have received serious injuries. They have been taken to a local hospital. Initial investigations have revealed that the driver - 25-year-old Anup Awasthi - may have taken his eyes off the road and therefore, not seen the truck parked on the side. He is among those dead.

Overspeeding could also have been one of the reasons.

According to reports in the local media, family members of the dead and the injured rushed to the spot once news of the accident spread. Many have since moved to the local hospital in Shahjahanpur.

The local police has said that identity of those killed are being ascertained.

(With inputs from ANI)