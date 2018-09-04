Shocking: Retired policeman beaten to death in Allahabad as onlookers watch

Lucknow: A retired policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad was beaten to death by three men on Tuesday. 70-year-old Abdul Samad Khan died in the hospital.

Khan was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. He was beaten with sticks on a busy street.

The incident, which took place on Monday morning, was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

In the video, the retired sub-inspector is seen riding his bicycle when suddenly a man wearing a red shirt comes and starts hitting him with a stick.

Initially, Khan is seen trying to stop them, however, he soon gives up and lay motionless and bleeding.

Despite the presence of people around, the attackers did not bother to stop. The onlookers, on the other hand, passed by the road but did not come forward to help Khan.

Police suspect that the reason behind such an atrocity could be a property dispute. The attackers are apparent relatives of the deceased, they added.

The Allahabad High Court has, meanwhile, taken cognisance of the incident. The court has asked for a report from the police by Wednesday.

It has also asked why have not the culprits been arrested even after they can be seen in the CCTV footage.