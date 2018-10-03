हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Accredited Social Health Activist

Shocking video: Community health worker falls off tower during protests

The worker received injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Shocking video: Community health worker falls off tower during protests
Video grab courtesy: ANI

A worker associated with Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) fell of a wireless tower in Bhopal on Wednesday during an agitation to demand a rise in minimum salaries given.

The shocking incident was captured on tape which reveals how the woman had climbed the tower during the protests. Several people, including police officials, climbed the tower in a bid to rescue her but in the ensuing chaos, the worker and another man plunged down to the ground. News agency ANI reported that the worker has received injuries and was rushed to the Gandhi Medical College.

 

 

Wednesday was the second day of protests carried out by ASHA workers who have a number of salary-related demand including rise in minimum salaries, a fixed salary to be fixed, travel allowances. Some of them have even camped outside CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. They say that rising prices have affected their budgets and because many of them are out on fieldwork, require an allowance for fuel considering the high prices of petrol and diesel currently.

Tags:
Accredited Social Health ActivistASHAShivraj Singh Chouhan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close