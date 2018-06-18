हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahakal temple

Shocking video: Flower vendors assault each other mercilessly in Ujjain

The video is graphic in nature and viewer discretion is strongly advised.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: A shocking video has emerged from outside hr Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain showing flower vendors assaulting each other with fists and even using a lathi.

News agency ANI put out the video which shows flower vendors punching each other relentlessly. While the reason for the violence is not yet known, one flower vendor quickly overcomes the other, pins him to the ground and rains a flurry of blows on his face. He is then handed a lathi by a minor and he uses it to assault a group of women.

Note: The following video is graphic in nature and viewer discretion is advised.

 

While there were many bystanders, they were only mute spectators with no one attempting to stop the barrage of assaults.

The video has since gone viral with people mostly admonishing the ferocity of the attacks. A few also compared the scenes to a WWE wrestling match while others questioned why the person filming the incident did not step in to stop the violence.

 

 

 

There were also many who questioned why security personnel were not deployed outside the temple to maintain peace and calm.

Local reports suggest that the matter is now being investigated by local police officials.

Tags:
Mahakal templeUjjain temple

