As if the incident wasn't heinous enough, a video of the girl being sexually harassed was filmed and circulated.

Shocking: Video of girl being sexually harassed goes viral in Bihar
Bhabhua, Bihar: The video of a girl being sexually harassed in Bihar's Kaimur district has gone viral and one person was arrested in this connection, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faroguddin said the incident had occurred on May 27 at Masahi village under Bhagwanpur police station when some men sexually harassed the girl and made a video clip of the incident before posting it on social media.

An FIR was lodged at Bhagwanpur police station in this regard following which the arrest was made, the SP said.

Over the past two months, several such incidents have rocked the state.

It may be noted that police had lodged an FIR after a video of a girl, who was accompanied by a male friend, being molested in Nalanda district had gone viral on social media on June 12.

The incident had occurred on June 9 but came to light on June 12 after the video showing five men harassing the couple and molesting the girl went viral on social media, police had said.

Earlier in May, two persons were arrested from Gaya in connection with the molestation of a young woman, the video of which had gone viral on social media.

In yet another incident, a group of armed youths tied a man to a tree and raped his wife and 15-year-old daughter near Sondiha village of Konch Police Station area of Gaya district in the night of June 13.

