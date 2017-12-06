Shocking video: Stepmother mercilessly beats 3-year-old, stuffs child inside gunny bag

CHANDIGARH: A video of a stepmother mercilessly beating her foster daughter after stuffing her in a gunny bag has surfaced.

In the video, the woman is seen assaulting the 3-year-old minor girl by putting her inside a jute bag and banging her on the floor repeatedly. The girl can be heard crying in the video.

The woman, identified as Jaspreet Kaur, tortured her stepdaughter only to know what was happening in her school.

In another video, the woman is seen repeatedly slapping the young child mercilessly while there is a plaster on one of the legs of the victim.

The woman's husband registered a complaint against the woman. He told reporters that he married Kaur one-and-half years back. While he has a girl and a boy from his first marriage, Kaur has a seven-year-old daughter from her first husband who died in an accident six years ago.

He said that the matter was brought to him by his son and the victim's elder brother, who reportedly shot the video.

The woman has been absconding since the complaint was filed against her.