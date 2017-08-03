close
Shocking! Woman delivers baby inside auto after hospital allegedly refuses to admit

A woman delivered an infant inside the auto after hospital staff allegedly refused to admit her. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 14:49
A woman delivered an infant inside the auto after hospital staff allegedly refused to admit her.

Hyderabad: A woman delivered an infant inside the auto after hospital staff allegedly refused to admit her. The incident took place on Thursday in Musheerabad area of Secunderabad. 

The administration department of Gandhi Hospital reportedly refused to admit the woman, who was already in the final stages of labour.

Without any medical help, the woman ended up delivering the baby inside the auto. The three-wheeler was parked inside the hospital premises.

 

With ANI inputs

