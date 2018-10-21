Shopkeeper held for storing 256 kg of firecrackers without permission

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly storing 256 kilogram of firecrackers without permission to earn heavy profit, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Dal Chand, had stored firecrackers at his house in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar without any permission or licence, they added.

The station house officers (SHOs) of west district have been directed to ensure no illegal crackers are sold in the area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj.

Police learnt about firecrackers being stored in a residential area and a raid was conducted, she said.

Subsequently, 256 kilogram of firecrackers were seized and the accused was arrested.