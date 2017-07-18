Shortage of over 5 lakh policemen in country: Ministry of Home Affairs

New Delhi: There is a shortage of over 5 lakh police personnel in the country as compared to their overall sanctioned strength, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

The Union home ministry, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, also said that there are lesser Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in position across the country, than their authorised strength.

"As on January 1, 2017, there are 3,905 IPS officers in position against an authorised strength of 4,843," Minister of State for Home Hansraj G Ahir said.

The minister said that according to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), as on January 1, 2016, against the authorised strength of 22,80,691, there are 17,31,666 police personnel in position.

Ahir said about 150 officers are recruited every year in the IPS and the central government reviews the strength and composition of each state IPS cadre, ordinarily at the interval of every five years.

"Since 2014, cadre review of 11 cadres has already been notified by the central government," he said.