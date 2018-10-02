हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farmers

Should we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh to seek help? Farmers ask after being stopped at border

At least 70,000 farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana are taking out a Kisan Kranti Padyatra, marching towards the Rajghat.

Should we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh to seek help? Farmers ask after being stopped at border

NEW DELHI: Farmers marching towards Delhi's Rajghat were on Tuesday allegedly stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to avert any untoward incident and to maintain law and order. However, the aggrieved farmers protesting against the policies of the Narendra Modi government, are now asking which door should they knock if the Centre does not pay heed to their demands.

"Why have we been stopped here (at UP-Delhi border)? The rally was proceeding in a disciplined manner. If we don't tell our government about our problems then whom do we tell? Do we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh," Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait asked.

At least 70,000 farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana are taking out a Kisan Kranti Padyatra, marching towards the Rajghat. The farmers have been demanding complete loan waiver and reduction in electricity tariff, among other requirements. They are also seeking a provision of a pension to every farmer aged above 60. 

The march which began from Patanjali in Uttarakhand on September 23 will end at Kisan Ghat in Delhi on October 2. It moved via Muzaffarnagar, Daurala, Partapur, Modi Nagar, Muradnagar and Hindon Ghat. 

The protesters are proceeding towards Delhi with hundreds of tractor-trolleys and private vehicles. DCP (East) said that there is a probability that the protesters may be carrying sticks, lathis, cans and a possibility of them turning unruly cannot be ruled out on sthe lightest provocation.

In view of the same, heavy security has been deployed at the Delhi-UP border. "The yatra has the potential of disruption of traffic and creating law and order problems. Hence, it is essential to maintain law and order and peace in the national capital territory of Delhi with intent to avoid any inconvenience to the general public," the order said.

