Shri Ramayana Express

Shri Ramayana Express train to be flagged off today, 'retraces the epic journey of Lord Rama'

Named as 'Shri Ramayana Yatra', the circuit will have two travel components - one each in India and Sri Lanka

Shri Ramayana Express train to be flagged off today, 'retraces the epic journey of Lord Rama'
Representational image

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to the country's pilgrimage circuit, the Rail Ministry will flag off a special tourist train - Shri Ramayana Express. The special train will cover all important destinations associated with the life of Lord Ram in 16 days all-inclusive tour package which is spread both in India as well as Sri Lanka. 

Named as 'Shri Ramayana Yatra', the circuit will have two travel components - one each in India and Sri Lanka. After leaving Delhi, the train will make its first stop in Ayodhya followed by Hanuman Garhi, Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple.

The train will then cover the important destinations of Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram. 

“A Shri Ramayana Express will be flagged off on 14 November 2018 from Delhi. The train will cover all important destinations associated with the life of Lord Ram in a 16-day all-inclusive tour package which is spread both in India as well as Sri Lanka,” the Indian Railways said in a statement earlier.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal too tweeted on Tuesday that the special train will retrace the “epic journey of Lord Rama”. 

Goyal also shared a video highlighting the mythological significance of the train.   

Indian Railways stated that the passengers opting for Sri Lanka leg of the Ramayana Yatra package can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai. 

The train will have a seating capacity for 800 passengers. 

The Sri Lanka leg of the tour will be charged separately. 

The passengers opting for Sri Lanka leg of the Ramayana Yatra package can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai. IRCTC presently offers 5-night/6-day Sri Lanka tour package at a cost starting from Rs 36,970 per person.

The tour package is inclusive of meals, accommodation and other facilities in dharmashalas, and transfers, sight-seeing arrangements and tour manager, stated IRCTC.

Shri Ramayana Express, Shri Ramayana Yatra, Indian Railways, India-Sri Lanka Shri Ramayana Express, Piyush Goyal

