Shrinking Hindu population remark: MoS Kiren Rijiju in soup; BJP, RSS heap praise; Congress wants action

New Delhi: While the BJP and its parent organisation RSS has heaped praise on MoS Kiren Rijiju, the main opposition party Congress has demanded the Election Commission to initiate strict action against him for his remarks on depleting Hindu population in the country.

Downplaying the controversy doing rounds post Rijiju`s tweet about depleting Hindu population in Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday branded the issue as a historical and sociological debate.

Asserting that Rijiju did not make any personal attack on any community, BJP leader Shaina NC said that it is factual that Hindus do not convert people and that there are other communities that have lured other sections of society.

"I think we must see the reference with which Rijiju has made this statement. It is factual that Hindus do not convert people and that there are other communities that have lured other sections of society. This is a historical, sociological debate I don`t think it is a personal attack on any community," said NC.

Meanwhile, Congress today urged the Election Commission to take note of Rijiju`s tweet about depleting Hindu population in Arunachal Pradesh, and initiate action against the minister for violating the moral code of conduct.

Congress leader P.C Chacko dubbed Rijiju`s statement as clear violation of moral code of conduct."This is a clear violation of moral code of conduct, when many states are going for poll in India. The statement goes against the orders issue by the Election Commission. The Election Commission should immediately seek a clarification from the minister," Chacko told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments another Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that Rijiju has made such a statement in the wake of Uttar Pradesh elections to polarize votes."Rijiju has given this statement in the wake of Uttar Pradesh elections. This is BJP`s only way of gaining votes by creating a divide between Hindu and Muslims. The Election Commission should look in to the matter," said Singh.

Rijiju yesterday dubbed as irresponsible the Congress allegation, that Narendra Modi-led BJP Government was trying to convert Arunachal Pradesh into a Hindu state and asked the grand old party not to make such provocative statements.

"Hindu population is reducing in India because Hindus never convert people. Minorities in India are flourishing unlike some countries around," Rijiju said in his tweet.

Posting a series of tweets along with a screenshot of a news report that quoted the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee as saying that the BJP government is "trying to convert Arunachal Pradesh into a Hindu state", Rijiju reminded the grand old party that India is a secular country.

"Why is Congress making such irresponsible statements? People of Arunachal Pradesh are unitedly living peacefully with each other. Congress should not make such provocative statements. India is a secular country. All religious groups enjoy freedom and living peacefully," he added.

With ANI inputs