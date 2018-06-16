Shujaat Bukhari, Aurangzeb killings in J&K: Time for all-out offensive against terrorists?

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Centre's policy of month-long suspension of anti-terror operations in J&K during Ramzan has faced criticism.

NEW DELHI: Amid mounting anger and anguish over the brazen killing of 'The Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari and Army rifleman Aurangzeb by Pakistan-backed terror groups, the pressure is growing on the Narendra Modi government to take decisive action those anti-India elements.

The BJP-led NDA government is also reportedly aware of the public sentiments and is learnt to be mulling all options before it. If the sources are to be believed, the Centre is also likely to revoke its earlier order for suspension of anti-terror operations during the holy month of Ramzan in the wake of cold-blooded killing of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari and army rifleman Aurangzeb, who was kidnapped from Shopian and later shot dead by suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) linked terrorists to avenge the recent encounters done by the security forces.

In view of the unpleasant developments in J&K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the PDP-ruled state during which the issue of revoking the Ramzan ceasefire was thoroughly discussed.

The high-level meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials of the intelligence and security agencies, according to PTI.

The meeting assumed significance amid growing calls for ending the unilateral ceasefire post-Ramzan, which ends on Saturday, the sources said.

During the meeting, the security of pilgrims going to the annual Amarnath Yatra, starting June 28, was also discussed in the wake of intelligence inputs regarding the threat from terror groups waiting for an opportunity to hit back.

The Centre's decision to suspend anti-terror operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan was taken as a goodwill gesture but the same was not reciprocated by Pakistan, the separatists and the terror groups.

The Centre has also faced criticism for restricting the Indian Army and the para-military forces from taking any action against Pakistan-backed terror groups even in the wake of rising incidents of cross-border firing, ceasefire violations and terror attacks on security installations in J&K.

The Government also appears to be divided over the issue with a few security agencies flagging its disadvantages, including regrouping of terrorists, and while some in the Home Ministry favouring the extension of anti-terror operations with a rider that intelligence-based operations should be increased.

The Kashmir Valley has witnessed the killings of over 55 militants and the deaths of 27 locals this year, according to the government figures.

At present, the situation in Kashmir is considered to be turbulent as nearly 80 incidents of violence were reported in the last four months. Civilians were often seen thronging to encounter sites to stage protests with the intention of giving the militants an opportunity to escape. 

(With PTI inputs)

