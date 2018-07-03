हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Operation Vijay

‘Shwet Ashw’ motorcycle expedition to commemorate Operation Vijay victory

A motorcycle expedition comprising ‘SHWET ASHW’, the elite Motorcycle Display Team of the Corps of Military Police, was flagged off on July 2, 2018, Monday to commemorate the victory of Indian Army in Operation Vijay 1999.

‘Shwet Ashw’ motorcycle expedition to commemorate Operation Vijay victory

A motorcycle expedition comprising ‘SHWET ASHW’, the elite Motorcycle Display Team of the Corps of Military Police, was flagged off on July 2, 2018, Monday to commemorate the victory of Indian Army in Operation Vijay 1999.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, the expedition will travel through a distance of more than 3250 Km from Bengaluru in Karnataka to Dras in Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 24 days across eight states of the country. They will reach Kargil War Memorial in Dras on July 26, 2018.

The ‘SHWET ASHW’ was raised in the year 1952 at CMP Centre & School, Faizabad. Since its raising the team has performed at various National and International events and holds Three Guinness Book World Records in its name.

The expedition will be flagged in on July 26, 2018 at Kargil War Memorial, Dras as a part of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ celebrations.

The aim of the expedition is to strengthen the brotherhood, pay homage to the supreme sacrifices made by our martyrs during the Kargil War and motivate the youth to join Indian Army.

Tags:
Operation VijayKargilShwet AshwShwet Ashw Motorcycle expeditionIndian Army

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close