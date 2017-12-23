Siddaramaiah is anti-Hindu, Tipu Sultan worshipper: Vinay Katiyar

New Delhi: BJP lawmaker Vinay Katiyar has hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for saying that the saffron party has 'leased out' Hinduism and called him a Tipu Sultan 'worshipper'.

Vinay Katiyar, the BJP MP, said someone who idolises Tipu Sultan cannot support Hindus, in a direct reference to the Karnataka Chief Minister.

"Siddaramaiah is one who idolises Tipu Sultan, who caused a lot of harm to the Hindu community. It is natural that such a person will not support or think for the welfare of Hindus or Hinduism," Vinay Katiyar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the week, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had accused the Congress of attempting to convert the state, which is "the land of Lord Hanuman", into "a land of Tipu Sultan worshippers".

CM Yogi Adityanath had made this remarks during his visit to Karnataka last week.

Replying to this, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and questioned whether the BJP had "taken Hinduism on lease".

"Are the BJP leaders only Hindus? Are we not Hindus? Has the BJP taken Hinduism on a lease? My name is Siddaramaiah. Siddhu and Rama are in my name," he said.

In a series of tweets in Kannada, the Chief Minister also called for equal respect to be given to all religions, adding that this was a sign of 'true Hindutva'.

With ANI inputs