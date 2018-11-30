हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

A political war of words erupted on Thursday when Gopal Chawla shared a photograph with Sidhu, clicked during the latter’s visit to Pakistan.

Sidhu should be arrested under NSA, probed by NIA: Subramanian Swamy on pic with pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Chawla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has demanded that Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu must be arrested under the National Security Act. Attacking the cricketer-turned-politician over his photograph with pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Chawla, the Rajya Sabha MP said that Sidhu should be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Referring to Sidhu’s claim that he did not know who Gopal Chawla is, the BJP leader said, “Then you say that I have nothing to do with Khalistan and condemn it. But he should be investigated by NIA and arrested under National Security Act.”

A political war of words erupted on Thursday when Gopal Chawla shared a photograph with Sidhu, clicked during the latter’s visit to Pakistan for the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, on his Facebook profile.

Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur attacked Sidhu over the photograph, calling him a “Pakistani agent”. She had also sought a clarification from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“He has become a Pakistani agent after going there. Rahul Gandhi should clearly state his stand on this,” said the Union minister, who was sent to Pakistan by the government to attend the Kartarpur corridor ground-breaking ceremony.

Sidhu, however, dismissed all attacks, claiming that he did not even know who Gopal Chawla was.

Speaking to mediapersons after returning from Pakistan, the cricketer-turned-politician said on Thursday, “There were probably five to ten thousand photos clicked of me there. I don't know who Gopal Chawla is.”

During the ceremony, which saw the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, among others, Chawla was clicked shaking hands with country’s Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had declined Pakistan’s invitation for the event and had also said that he had asked Sidhu to reconsider the decision to visit the neighbouring country.

