हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

Sidhu will be treated as a traitor if he goes to Pakistan for Imran Khan's swearing-in: Subramanian Swamy

Along with Sidhu, Imran Khan's 'old friends' Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have also been invited to attend his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad. 

Sidhu will be treated as a traitor if he goes to Pakistan for Imran Khan&#039;s swearing-in: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday launched an attack on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu over his invitation to Pakistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan PM designate Imran Khan. "I don't think Sidhu is mentally stable and if he is, he will not go to Pakistan," Swamy said.

The BJP veteran went on lashing out at Sidhu. "Even Sidhu goes to Pakistan, it will hugely affect his political career. People will think him a traitor and will never forgive him," Swamy added.

Swamy's remark comes days after Sidhu said that he had applied for the permission to visit Islamabad.

Along with Sidhu, Imran Khan's 'old friends' Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have also been invited to attend his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad. 

Sidhu had earlier said that he had informed the Union Home Ministry and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's office regarding his intention to attend Khan's oath-taking ceremony on August 18. 

Earlier, there were reports that Khan will be inviting foreign leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrities like Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan to his oath-taking ceremony. However, his party later said that Khan decided against the idea as he wants to keep the event very simple.

Imran Khan will take oath at the President House instead of an open venue like the D-Chowk or Parade Ground in Islamabad.

Khan's PTI emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. The 65-year-old leader is expected to take oath on August 11.

Tags:
Imran KhanSubramanian SwamyIslamabad

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close