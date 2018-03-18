Sidhuism at Congress Plenary: One-liner on fellow Sardarji Manmohan Singh cracks up Sonia, workers | Watch

NEW DELHI: Navjot Singh Sidhu's brand of humour was once again on full display in the ongoing Congress Plenary Session at New Delhi on Sunday. The former cricketer-turned-TV anchor-turned-politician couldn't help but make some spirited comments on fellow Sardarji – former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh (MMS).

'Aap sardaar bhi hain aur asardaar bhi hain (You're a sardar and effective too)" said Sidhu, punning on the word 'sardar', to allude to MMS' successful tenure as the Prime Minister.

#WATCH: Navjot Singh Sidhu says 'Aap sardaar bhi hain aur asardaar bhi hain' to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at #CongressPlenarySession in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/lHkjoWjqLZ — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018

'Sardar' is a title or often used as address a member of the Sikh community, while 'asardar' means effective.

On the last day of the 84th Congress plenary, slogans of ‘Priyanka Gandhi zindabad’ were raised along with ‘Rahul Gandhi zindabad’ at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in the national capital.

Over 3,000 delegates and more than 15,000 office bearers and party workers were invited for the Congress plenary in the first Congress plenary after Rahul Gandhi took over charge of the party.

The slogans praising Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi were raised by thousands of party workers who converged for the national meet of the grand old party.

Taking the podium, Manmohan Singh hit out at his successor Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning him over fulfilment of promises made during the campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"When Modi ji was campaigning he made lots of tall promises. Those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide 2 crore jobs, we have not seen even 2 lakh jobs," Singh said

Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Anand Sharma also spoke at the plenary session on Sunday.