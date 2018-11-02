हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Signature Bridge

Signature Bridge on Yamuna River to be opened for public on November 5

ANI photo

New Delhi: The much-awaited Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River will be opened for public on November 5, Monday. The bridge aims to reduce the travel time between northeast and north Delhi. 

The first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India will serve as a tourist destination with the 154-metre high glass box giving a bird's eye view of the city to the visitors.

Announced in 2004, the bridge has missed several deadlines since 2011.

The proposal for the bridge, mooted in 2004, received the nod of the Delhi Cabinet in 2007. It was initially expected to be completed at a modified estimate of Rs 1,131 crore for the Commonwealth Games, held in Delhi in October 2010.

In 2015, the cost of the project rose to Rs 1,594 crore. The bridge was reportedly proposed for the first time as early as in 1997 at an initial cost pegged at Rs 464 crore.

Besides being a tourist attraction, the bridge will serve to share the burden of vehicular traffic being borne by the Wazirabad bridge.

