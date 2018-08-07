हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Significant decline' in Karunanidhi's health, vital organ functions continue to deteriorate: Kauvery Hospital

Chennai: There has been a significant decline in the clinical condition of DMK president M Karunanidhi over the last few hours, said a press note released by the Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday. "Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate," the hospital said in the statement.

Karunanidhi's health declined late on Monday and he continues to be under observation of doctors at the Kauvery hospital. With reports of the DMK veteran's deteriorating health conditions, a large number of DMK supporters and well-wishers have gathered outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.

The doctors of Chennai's Kauvery hospital had on Monday confirmed a sharp decline in the health of M Karunanidhi. Karunanidhi’s vital organ functions remained a challenge, the hospital said in the latest bulletin released late on Monday.

Karunanidhi, who turned 94 last month, was admitted to hospital in Chennai on July 18. The hospital had said he had undergone a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube. He had the tube placed in December 2016 to help improve his breathing. Karunanidhi had been discharged after the procedure on July 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

