Sikh devotees throng Amritsar's Golden Temple on 'Prakash Parv' - Watch

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 22:53
Sikh devotees throng Amritsar&#039;s Golden Temple on &#039;Prakash Parv&#039; - Watch
Pic courtesy: ANI

Chandigarh: Thousands of devotees on Tuesday thronged the Amritsar's Golden Temple on the occasion of Prakash Parv of 'Guru Granth Sahib'. 

Prakash Parv, the 350th birth anniversary of 'Guru Granth Sahib' was celebrated with much joy and fervour at the famous Golden Temple today. 

Meanwhile, gurudwaras across the country were decorated and sky was lit by fireworks on the occassion of Prakash Parv.

The day is also known as 'Guruparv' in the country and is considered as one of the most important festival of Sikhs. 

Watch the video of fireworks at Golden Temple here: 

TAGS

AmritsarPrakash ParvGolden TempledevoteesGuru Granth Sahib

