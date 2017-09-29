close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sikh student in US removed from soccer game for wearing turban

Witnesses said the referee would not allow the player onto the field because he was wearing the turban in compliance with his Sikh faith.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 19:49
Sikh student in US removed from soccer game for wearing turban
Representational image

Washington: A Sikh student in the US state of Pennsylvania was allegedly removed from a high school-level soccer game by a referee for wearing a turban, according to media reports.

Officials from the Marple-Newtown School District said the incident occurred on Tuesday when the high school student was playing against the Conestoga High team, according to WPVI-TV.

Witnesses said the referee would not allow the player onto the field because he was wearing the turban in compliance with his Sikh faith.

The referee reportedly cited National Federation of High School Soccer rules that state: "Illegal equipment shall not be worn by any player. Types of equipment which are illegal include, but are not limited to helmets, hats, caps or visors."

According to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), districts can apply for exemptions from such rules by requesting certain players be allowed to wear religious items, said WPVI-TV, an affiliate of the ABC news.

Marple Newtown School District officials were informed about the incident and have opened a probe to find out if the player's religious rights were violated by the decision, it said.

In a statement, school district attorney Mark Sereni wrote, "Our district was surprised to learn yesterday that, according to a PIAA soccer referee's decision, the PIAA apparently does not have a rule that reasonably accommodates the wearing of religious headwear by our student athletes who play soccer."

"Our district is investigating this ruling and has advocated and will continue to advocate for the rights of our student athletes to appropriately wear religious headgear," Sereni said.

The district officials added that there is no reason to believe the motive was to restrict the student's religious freedom, the report said.

TAGS

Sikh studentUSturbanSikhUS state of PennsylvaniaPennsylvania

From Zee News

AfricaWorld

Nigeria's Boko Haram trials to be held behind closed d...

CRPF jawan, among three dead, in highway accident
Jammu and Kashmir

CRPF jawan, among three dead, in highway accident

Stampede a &#039;massacre&#039;, fumes Sena; Oppn targets govt
MaharashtraMumbai

Stampede a 'massacre', fumes Sena; Oppn targets g...

Party symbol case: unified AIADMK submits fresh affidavits to EC
Tamil Nadu

Party symbol case: unified AIADMK submits fresh affidavits...

I am not a potential contender for CM&#039;s post: Digvijay Singh
Madhya Pradesh

I am not a potential contender for CM's post: Digvijay...

Mumbai stampede: Sonia, Rahul express grief over deaths in &#039;man-made disaster&#039;
MaharashtraIndia

Mumbai stampede: Sonia, Rahul express grief over deaths in...

Leonardo da Vinci drew a &#039;nude version&#039; of Mona Lisa, say experts
World

Leonardo da Vinci drew a 'nude version' of Mona L...

Six dead in suicide attack near Shia mosque in Kabul: Police
WorldAsia

Six dead in suicide attack near Shia mosque in Kabul: Polic...

Chhattisgarh

Security forces recover pressure improvised bomb in Sukma

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

A blueprint for job growth

Post-Doklam, Indo-Nepal ties call for a paradigm shift

DNA Edit | Cowards strike again: Only a forceful retribution will deter terrorists

Hugh Hefner: Playboy, revolutionary

Yashwant Sinha, the economy of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party