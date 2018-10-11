हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chandigarh

Sikh women exempted from wearing helmets while riding two-wheeler: Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday exempted Sikh women who are driving two-wheelers from wearing helmets. 

Representational Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday exempted Sikh women who are driving two-wheelers from wearing helmets. 

The decision comes after the Sikh bodies represented the issue to Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The announcement came hours after Sukhbir Singh Badal met the home minister and pressed for the demand.

"The Home Ministry has advised the Chandigarh administration to follow the notification issued by the Delhi government giving an exemption to Sikh women from wearing protective headgear (helmet) while driving two-wheelers in the Union Territory of Chandigarh," a Home Ministry statement said.

The Department of Transport, Delhi Government, vide its notification issued on 04th June 1999, carried out the amendment in Rule 115 of Delhi Motor Vehicle Act 1993, making it optional for women “whether riding on pillion or driving motorcycle to wear a protective headgear.”

The  Rule was further amended,  vide notification dated 28th August 2014 as “ in the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rule 1993, in Sub-Rule 115 for the word “Women” the word “Sikh Women” shall be submitted

(With PTI Inputs)

