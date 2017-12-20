हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Assembly Election Results 2017

Gujarat

Himachal

Sikh's forced conversion to Islam: SAD delegation to meet Pakistan High Commission

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) members will meet Pakistan High Commission officials at on Wednesday evening to discuss the issue of forcible conversion of Sikhs in Pakistan.

Updated: Dec 20, 2017, 13:30 PM IST
Comments |
Sikh&#039;s forced conversion to Islam: SAD delegation to meet Pakistan High Commission

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) members will meet Pakistan High Commission officials at on Wednesday evening to discuss the issue of forcible conversion of Sikhs in Pakistan.

The members of Sikh community in Hangu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan are allegedly being 'forced to convert to Islam' by a government official.

“An issue of forcible conversion (of Sikhs) in Pakistan has surfaced, a delegation of Akali Dal will have a meeting at the Pakistan High Commission this evening, over the issue,” said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. 

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take up the matter with Pakistani authorities. 

 

Responding to it, Swaraj later tweeted:

 

According to a report in Pakistani media, members of the Sikh community in Hangu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province told deputy commissioner Shahid Mehmood that assistant commissioner Tehsil Tall Yaqoob Khan was allegedly forcing Sikhs to embrace Islam.

Farid Chand Singh, who filed the complaint, was quoted as saying that community members were living in the area since 1901 and peacefully with Muslims. He said residents of Hangu district had never harmed the Sikh people.

Tags:
Sikhsforced conversion of sikhsconversion to IslamPakistanShiromani Akali DalSADSukhbir Singh BadalSushma Swaraj
Next
Story

Ashes must be buried on ground and saplings planted on it, says BJP minister, sparks row

Trending