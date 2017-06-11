close
Sikhs in US not feeling safe, raise it with Donald Trump: Amarinder Singh to MEA

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday directed Indian Ambassador in the US Navtej Sarna to update Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh about issues relating to safety and security of Indians in that country.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 19:12

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday directed Indian Ambassador in the US Navtej Sarna to update Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh about issues relating to safety and security of Indians in that country.

Swaraj's direction came after the Punjab Chief Minister, in a tweet, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swaraj to take up the issue of security concerns of Indians living in the US with President Donald Trump.

"I have asked Sardar Navtej Singh Sarna, Indian Ambassador in Washington, to update you on this," Swaraj tweeted.

Earlier, Singh said in a tweet, "Indians, Sikhs in US are not feeling safe, please take up their security with @realDonaldTrump on priority @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj ji.

There has been a spate of attacks on Indians in several parts of the US in the last three months.

A 26-year-old man from Telangana was shot at by an unidentified person in California in the US on June 4 and continues to be in "very critical condition".

TAGS

Narendra ModiSushma SwarajDonald TrumpCapt Amarinder Singh to MEASikhs in USsafety and security of Indians

