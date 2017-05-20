Sikkim monks seek early permission for Karmapa's visit

Gangtok: A delegation of monks of various monasteries of Sikkim met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh urging early permission for Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje to visit the state.

The monks called on Singh, who is on a two-day visit here, at the Raj Bhavan last evening, officials said.

They submitted the resolution taken after a peace rally here on May 18 which urged the Government of India to grant one of the "most important demand and aspiration" of the Buddhists of Sikkim seeking early permission for the Karmapa to visit Sikkim.

The delegation was led by the Sangha MLA Sonam Kelyon Lama, who is the elected political representative of the monks in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, the officials added.

A central government order bans entry of all the three Karmapa claimants to the title of Karmapa at Rumtek monastery in East Sikkim since 1994.

The Sikkimese Buddhists who follow the Khagyu sect recognize the 31-year-old Ogyen Trinley Dorje as the real heir and successor of the 16th Karmapa who passed away in 1981.

The Sikkim government has written several times and passed resolutions requesting the Centre to allow Ogyen Trinley to make his claim as the 17tyh Karmapa. The Centre has, however, not given any decision on it.

Ogyen Trinley Dorje, head of the Karma Khagyu (Black Hat) tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, was born in Tibet and had escaped to India through Nepal at the age of 14. He reached the Tibetan exile quarters at McLeod Ganj on January 5, 2000. He presently lives in Dharamsala and is also recognized by the Dalai Lama.