Simultaneous Lok Sabha and state polls not possible: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on 'One nation one election'

PATNA: Conducting simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies is not possible, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while commenting on 'One nation one election' on Tuesday.

“Is election mein yeh possible nahi hai ki Lok Sabha aur sabhi Vidhan Sabha ka chunav ek sath kiya jaaye. Yeh sambhav nahi hai. Vyacharik roop se yeh sahi hai (It is not possible to conduct simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha in this elections. It is not possible. This holds true ideologically),” said Kumar at an event.

The BJP-led Centre is currently trying to build a consensus on simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

However, political parties are divided on the issue. Besides NDA constituent Shiromani Akali Dal, the AIADMK, the Samajwadi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti have supported it. The Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, Telugu Desam Party, Left parties and the JD(S) have opposed the proposal, reported news agency PTI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said, “Simultaneous polls aren't possible without amendments in law. But if polls are to be held in installments, like in 11 states at once, possibilities are there if all respective houses agree to dissolve and conduct polls together.”

The Centre is currently mulling convening an all-party meeting on the issue after the Law Commission recommends a legal framework on the matter.

Sources in the government said an all-party meeting could be convened in the coming days to widen the ambit of discussion among politicians on the issue of simultaneous polls. But no final decision has been taken as yet on convening the meet.

On Monday, the BJP presented a strong pitch for simultaneous polls to "curb expenditure", amid indications in some quarters that efforts can be made to hold the Lok Sabha election with that for 10-11 assemblies early next year by delaying elections in three BJP-ruled states and advancing the same for others scheduled for later in 2019.

With agency inputs