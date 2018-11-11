हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

SIT summons Punjab ex-CM, ex-dy CM, Akshay Kumar in Bargari sacrilege case

While Akshay Kumar has been asked to be present before the SIT in Amritsar on November 21, Prakash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal have been summoned on November 16 and November 19 respectively in Amritsar.

Chandigarh: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday summoned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar along with former chief minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, and former deputy chief minister of the state, Sukhbir Badal, in connection with the Bargari sacrilege case.

While Akshay Kumar has been asked to be present before the SIT in Amritsar on November 21, Prakash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal have been summoned on November 16 and November 19 respectively in Amritsar.

