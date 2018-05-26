Sitapur stray dog attacks: Why is the govt being blamed, asks UP minister; sparks row

LUCKNOW: In the wake of increasing incidents of attacks by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district and adjacent areas, a minister on Saturday turned his back on the matter and said that the government cannot be blamed if someone is being bitten by any animal.

Addressing the media, UP Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "How does the government come in between if an animal bites somebody?"

Ab koi jaanwar kahin ghusa aur usne kisi ko kaat liya toh usme shaasan aur satta kahaan se beech mein aate hain?: Suresh Kumar Khanna,UP Minister on attacks by stray dogs which claimed the lives of 14 children in Sitapur. pic.twitter.com/iqOtjrb792 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 26, 2018

As many as 14 children have lost their lives so far due to attacks by stray dogs in the state. The incidents have led to a formation of a committee by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Taking cognisance of the matter, CM Adityanath asked police, civic body officials and veterinary doctors to jointly investigate the issue and take measures.

As many as 18 teams have reportedly been deployed by the district administration, who are carrying out operations to nab stray dogs in the region. The villagers have also formed teams to keep a check on dogs attacking more people. Armed with rods, sticks and swords.

Media reports suggest that the administration will soon initiate sterilisation of stray dogs. The canines will be brought to city hospitals for the sterilisation process.