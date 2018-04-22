Sitaram Yechury re-elected as CPI(M) general secretary

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday re-elected Sitaram Yechury as the party's general secretary. The decision was taken during the ongoing 22nd party Congress, amid a tussle between the general secretary Sitaram Yechury and former general secretary Prakash Karat over the political line which the party should pursue.

In its political organisational report on Saturday, the party had said that there is a need to improve the level of cohesion among the politburo members at the centre, and they should stop leaking inner-party discussions to the media for effective working of the outfit. After a detailed review and discussion on the working of the party, the CPI(M) observed that there was a need for developing a mutual trust among the politburo members.

"There is a need to improve the level of cohesion amongst the politburo members at the Centre. Mutual confidence among members should be developed. For this, when issues crop up, they should be discussed immediately and clinched and not allowed to linger. There is also a serious problem of leakage of inner-party discussions and briefings to the media. This should be inquired into." the organisational report said.

Politburo member Brinda Karat while addressing a press conference on the report said it is a fact that the Left party has a culture of debates and discussion. "We have a culture which encourages discussions and debates but certainly that should not lead to any organisational fallout. The politburo members had also been directed to ensure that they do not indulge in loose talks," Karat said.