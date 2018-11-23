हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Six African nationals, accused of abducting child, rescued by police in Dwarka

They were rescued from Kakrola area under Dwarka north police station after the cops received a call claiming that they were allegedly being attacked.

Six African nationals, accused of abducting child, rescued by police in Dwarka

Six African nationals, who were accused of abducting a child, were rescued by the Delhi Police from Dwarka on Thursday night. According to news agency ANI, the rescued Africans included four Tanzanian and two Nigerian nationals.

They were rescued from Kakrola area under Dwarka north police station after the cops received a call claiming that they were allegedly being attacked by some people.

The police had reportedly received multiple calls against the African nationals. One of the callers alleged that they had allegedly abducted a child.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi PoliceAfrican nationalsdwarka

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close