Six coaches of Manduadih Express derails at New Delhi Railway station

Six coaches of Manduadih Express train derailed at New Delhi Railway station on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 29, 2017, 07:12 AM IST
NEW DELHI: Six coaches of Manduadih Express train derailed at New Delhi Railway station on Thursday.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties reported in the incident.

The Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) said, "The reason of the derailment is not known as yet. It will be ascertained after inquiry. As of now all the passengers who were in the derailed bogies are being shifted."

