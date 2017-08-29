Six electees take oath as Rajya Sabha members

New Delhi: Six recently-elected members of the Rajya Sabha were administered oath on Tuesday by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

All the six members -- Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Dola Sen, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Shanta Chhetri and Pradip Bhattacharya -- are from West Bengal.

While five belong to the Trinamool Congress, one belongs to the Congress.

Of the five Trinamool members, Bhuiyan and Chhetri are new members while others have been re-elected.

Five members took oath in Bengali while one took oath in Nepali.