close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Six electees take oath as Rajya Sabha members

Six recently-elected members of the Rajya Sabha were administered oath on Tuesday by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 23:01

New Delhi: Six recently-elected members of the Rajya Sabha were administered oath on Tuesday by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

All the six members -- Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Dola Sen, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Shanta Chhetri and Pradip Bhattacharya -- are from West Bengal.

While five belong to the Trinamool Congress, one belongs to the Congress.

Of the five Trinamool members, Bhuiyan and Chhetri are new members while others have been re-elected.

Five members took oath in Bengali while one took oath in Nepali.

TAGS

Rajya SabhaVenkaiah NaiduDerek O'BrienTrinamoolCongressWest Bengal

From Zee News

Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus go on sale in India – Here&#039;s how to book
Mobiles

Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus go on sale in India – Here's h...

Assam

'Assam CM agrees for micro minority status to Sikhs...

World

Two more days of 'catastrophic' rains forecast fr...

HaryanaPunjab

No untoward incident in Haryana, Punjab after Dera chief...

Uttar Pradesh

EC releases schedule for one more by-poll for UP upper hous...

205 nominations filed for JNU Students&#039; Union polls
Education

205 nominations filed for JNU Students' Union polls

India

BJP moves EC, seeks two-way e-voting for servicemen

Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran effects more changes in AIADMK: 'Uncle...

We Muslims believe in Islam and it permits triple talaq: Trinamool MLA Siddiqullah Chowdhury
West Bengal

We Muslims believe in Islam and it permits triple talaq: Tr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Doklam: India has won the diplomatic battle but the war is far from over

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced: How media normalised a rape-and-murder accused

Rampal acquitted: Here's all you need to know about the engineer turned self-styled godman

Prisoner number 1997: Here is how Dera chief Ram Rahim's life is in Rohtak's Sunaria jail

Doklam stand-off | Cool winds blowing, not hot air