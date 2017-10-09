Six Kolkata bound flights diverted to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: At least six Kolkata bound flights were on Monday diverted to Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIAP ) here due to inclement weather condition and heavy rains in West Bengal, official sources said.

While six flights were diverted to BPIAP here, some others have been diverted to Guwahati and other airports in the region, they said adding that the number of diversions may increase.

The passengers are being provided with required facilities till departure of their flights, an official said

Several flights to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata were delayed as they could not take off from Kolkatas Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international airport due to inclement weather, the official added.