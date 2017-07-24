Six Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday suspended six Congress members from five sittings because of their unruly conduct.

The action against them was taken after they created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha and threw pieces of paper and disrupted proceedings during Zero Hour.

Six Opposition MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha for five days for undermining the Chair's dignity with their "unbecoming" conduct, the Ani reported.

A visibly angry Speaker then suspended them and adjourned Lok Sabha till 2:30 pm.

The six MP who have been suspended are Gaurav Gogoi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ranjit Ranjan, Sushmita Dev, MK Raghav and K Suresh.