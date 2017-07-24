close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Six Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday suspended six Congress members from five sittings because of their unruly conduct.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 14:26
Six Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday suspended six Congress members from five sittings because of their unruly conduct.

The action against them was taken after they created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha and threw pieces of paper and disrupted proceedings during Zero Hour. 

Six Opposition MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha for five days for undermining the Chair's dignity with their "unbecoming" conduct, the Ani reported.

A visibly angry Speaker then suspended them and adjourned Lok Sabha till 2:30 pm.

The six MP who have been suspended are Gaurav Gogoi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ranjit Ranjan, Sushmita Dev, MK Raghav and K Suresh.

TAGS

Opposition MPs suspendedLok SabhaSpeaker Sumitra MahajanParliament

From Zee News

Terror funding in Kashmir: Son-in-law of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 6 other separatist leaders arrested by NIA
Jammu and Kashmir

Terror funding in Kashmir: Son-in-law of Syed Ali Shah Geel...

Uttarakhand

Heavy rains likely to hit Uttarakhand

Nithari serial killings: A chronology of events
India

Nithari serial killings: A chronology of events

Madhya Pradesh

SIMI activists encounter: SC issues notice to Centre, Madhy...

WorldAsia

Israel strikes Gaza after missile across border: Army

World

Japan launches telework campaign to ease Tokyo 2020 congest...

Education

NEET 2017: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu students recieved differ...

Supreme Court allows 10-year-old rape victim abort pregnancy
India

Supreme Court allows 10-year-old rape victim abort pregnanc...

Missing Indians in Iraq: Sushma Swaraj likely to make statement in Lok Sabha today
Uttar Pradesh

Missing Indians in Iraq: Sushma Swaraj likely to make state...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sardar Sarovar project comes at too high a cost for citizens

Congress has a reel issue

DNA Edit | Pranab-da: An unbelievable journey

Presidential poll reveals how infighting and bruised egos weakened the grand alliance

The Doklam Deadlock: India and China need to defuse crisis immediately