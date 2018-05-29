Six passengers injured after stones pelted at Sealdah-Rajdhani Express

New Delhi: Unidentified men pelted stones at Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Manpur Junction late on Monday night, injuring at least six passengers.

News agency ANI reports that miscreants hurled stones at two bogeys of the train, shattering the glasses and injuring six passengers. While the injured were given first-aid and the glasses replaced at Gaya, the exact cause of the stone pelting is currently being investigated.

Local authorities, it is reported, attempted to apprehend the people responsible for the incident immediately after they pelted stones but they managed to escape under the cover of the night sky. Personnel from the Railway Protection Force are now looking into the matter.