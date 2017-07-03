Six-year-old killed in Assam landslide

close
﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 14:44
Representational image

Guwahati: A six-year-old girl was killed in a landslide here in Assam on Monday morning, police said.  Dipika Barman was preparing to go to school when mud from a nearby hill caved in and buried her in Panikhaiti area.

Although her parents and neighbours dug her out immediately and rushed her to a hospital, the doctors declared her dead. Incessant rains have been triggering havoc in different parts of Assam and the northeast for several days.

The Assam government has identified several hill areas in Guwahati and adjoining areas as landslide prone. They have advised residents to be cautious on rainy days.

