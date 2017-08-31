close
Skill Development Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigns from Cabinet: Sources

 Rajiv Pratap Rudy is Member of Parliament from Bihar.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 22:47
Skill Development Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigns from Cabinet: Sources
Pic courtesy: @RajivPratapRudy (File image)

Delhi: Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship resigned from Union Cabinet on Thursday night, PTI quoted sources close to him as saying.

He is a Member of Parliament representing Saran, Bihar.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today hinted that he would not continue to hold the defence portfolio for long.

"At least not for very long," the FM said in response to questions by the media on how long he would continue as Defence Minister.

Besides Jaitley, three other union ministers are holding additional charges of different ministries.

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani is holding additional charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry portfolio, while Rural Development Minister Narendra Tomar has additional charge of the Urban Development Ministry after Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu resigned from his ministerial responsibilities to take up the high office.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu‏ offers to quit over train accidents; PM Modi asks him to wait
MUST READ
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu‏ offers to quit over train accidents; PM Modi asks him to wait

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan is holding additional charge of the Environment portfolio following the death of Anil Madhav Dave in May.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had offered to resign owning moral responsibility for the recent train accidents, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put it on hold.

(With Agency inputs)

