Slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani was rusticated from university: AMU Registrar

Srinagar: Following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani in Handwara encounter, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Registrar on Thursday said that he was once a student at the varsity, however, he was later rusticated. The AMU has nothing to do with Wani now, he added.

The university registrar further said that a few students tried to hold a gathering over his death after which three of them have been suspended.

"Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani who was killed in Handwara encounter today was once a student at AMU, he was rusticated from the University. AMU has nothing to do with him now. Few students tried to hold a gathering today over his death, 3 students suspended," AMU Registrar said.

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani who was killed in Handwara encounter today was once a student at AMU, he was rusticated from the University. AMU has nothing to do with him now. Few students tried to hold a gathering today over his death, 3 students suspended: Registrar,AMU pic.twitter.com/DgCIZDHVYR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2018

Terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen suffered a setback, earlier in the day, when its top commander Manaan Bashir Wani, who shunned a PhD course in the AMU to join militancy, was killed along with his associate in a gunbattle with security forces in north Kashmir.

The 27-year-old Wani, who quit PhD studies in Allied Geology and joined the militant ranks in January this year, was killed at Shatgund village in Handwara area of Kupwara district during the encounter in the morning.

Another Hizb militant Ashiq Hussain, who hailed from Langate area of Handwara, was also killed in the operation during which two security force personnel sustained injuries, a police official said.

The encounter broke out in the early hours in Shatgund following specific intelligence about the presence of Wani along with two others in the village.

Outstanding in studies, Wani, who got his basic education in Jawahar Navodya Vidyalay and Sainik School Manasbal, was considered to be the chief recruiter for militants in north Kashmir area following the elimination of some of the top ultras in the region over the past two years.

After the due legal process, Wani's body was handed over to his family for last rites in which over 10,000 people participated at his native village at Tekipora in Lolab area of Kupwara district.

(With inputs from agencies)